NHL to Review Player's Use of Pride Tape, a Rule Violation

Just a few games into the NHL season, a player has violated the league's new rule against using Pride tape. Travis Dermott of the Arizona Coyotes wrapped the top of his stick for their home game Saturday night against the Anaheim Ducks, the Athletic reports. And he's ordered more of the rainbow-colored tape so he can use it regularly during the season, a company that makes the product in support of LGBTQ+ people reported. "We know from history how important these visual messages are," Jeff McLean of Pride Tape said. "It just takes one person to do something powerful."

The NHL said it will review Dermott's actions before saying whether the defenseman will be punished for the violation. The league approved the prohibition on tape related to special initiatives in June; Pride nights held by teams last season had met sporadic resistance from players. Other players have criticized the ban, per Sports Illustrated. Jon Merrill of the Minnesota Wild told the Athletic earlier this month that he's considering using the tape. "What is the league going to do?" he said. "Take me off the ice? Give me a penalty? Then you look bad as a league." The Coyotes have a Pride night scheduled for Friday, when they play the Los Angeles King (Read more NHL stories.)