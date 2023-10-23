Audience Members Walk Out of Show After Chappelle's Israel Comments

Sources say recently controversial comedian Dave Chappelle sparked shouts of anger (as well as some of support) and even walk-outs while performing in Boston Thursday night. Toward the end of his stand-up routine, Chappelle started talking about the Israel-Hamas war, according to sources who spoke to the Wall Street Journal . As for Chappelle's rep, she told the paper the comedian "denies being in Boston" on the night in question, but TMZ points to this tweet placing him there, and Fox News notes the shows were listed on the venue's website. The sources say that while Chappelle denounced the Hamas attack on Israel, he said two wrongs don't make a right, and criticized Israel's response as well as the US support for Israel.

Sources say Chappelle accused Israel of committing war crimes in Gaza, killing innocent people with its response to the Hamas attacks and cutting off the region from water, electricity, and other essential supplies. Sources say he also accused the US of essentially being a part of the killing of innocent civilians. Chappelle, who is Muslim, reportedly got started on the topic by saying students shouldn't be losing job offers for expressing support for Palestinians, and sources say he got emotional and continued on the topic after an audience member yelled at him to shut up. As he continued, other audience members reportedly shouted at him "What about Hamas?" while others reportedly shouted "Free Palestine." Some ultimately left the show. More specific, unconfirmed reports of what Chappelle supposedly said are easy to find on X. (Read more Dave Chappelle stories.)