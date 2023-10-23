Trump: I Didn't Share Secrets With 'Red Haired Weirdo'

The name Anthony Pratt may not be familiar to most Americans, but the Australian billionaire finds himself in the headlines over his previous ties to former President Trump. Earlier this month, the New York Times reported that Trump, soon after leaving office, revealed sensitive information to Pratt about nuclear submarines while at Mar-a-Lago. And now 60 Minutes Australia has aired secret recordings of Pratt talking about Trump and recalling their conversations. Some samples of those:

"It hadn't even been on the news yet and he [Trump] said, 'So I just bombed Iraq today,'" said Pratt, recalling a 2019 conservation. He said Trump boasted, "'And the president of Iraq called me up and said, you just leveled my city. 'And I said to him, OK, what are you going to do about it?'"

Another: "Trump said, 'You know that Ukraine phone call? That was nothing compared to what I usually do.'" The reference was to the famous 2019 call to Volodymyr Zelensky, and Trump's push to get Ukraine to investigate Hunter Biden's business dealings, per the Guardian.