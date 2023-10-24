US Lawmaker Gets Good News After Hong Kong Gun Arrest

UPDATE

Oct 30, 2023 1:30 AM CDT

A Hong Kong court dismissed a gun charge Monday against a Washington state senator who had been arrested after he carried a gun into the Chinese territory in what he called an "honest mistake." Principal Magistrate Don So approved the arrangement for a bind-over order rather than a plea to possessing an unlicensed firearm, saying he was inclined to believe Wilson was innocent, the AP reports. The bind-over order requires Wilson to keep the peace and avoid committing further firearms offenses for two years, or face a fine if he doesn't comply. With the case dispensed without a conviction, Wilson is free to leave the territory.

Oct 24, 2023 8:42 AM CDT

A Washington state senator was arrested in Hong Kong for carrying a gun that was not registered in the semi-autonomous Chinese city, his website and local media reported. He was released on bail on Monday. Jeff Wilson, a Republican from Longview, was arrested after landing at the Hong Kong International Airport on Saturday, per the AP. Wilson was traveling with his wife for a five-week vacation in Southeast Asia, his website said. His gun was not registered in the financial hub but is registered in Washington, the statement added.