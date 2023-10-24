US Lawmaker Gets Good News After Hong Kong Gun Arrest

UPDATE
Oct 30, 2023 1:30 AM CDT
A Hong Kong court dismissed a gun charge Monday against a Washington state senator who had been arrested after he carried a gun into the Chinese territory in what he called an "honest mistake." Principal Magistrate Don So approved the arrangement for a bind-over order rather than a plea to possessing an unlicensed firearm, saying he was inclined to believe Wilson was innocent, the AP reports. The bind-over order requires Wilson to keep the peace and avoid committing further firearms offenses for two years, or face a fine if he doesn't comply. With the case dispensed without a conviction, Wilson is free to leave the territory.
Oct 24, 2023 8:42 AM CDT
A Washington state senator was arrested in Hong Kong for carrying a gun that was not registered in the semi-autonomous Chinese city, his website and local media reported. He was released on bail on Monday. Jeff Wilson, a Republican from Longview, was arrested after landing at the Hong Kong International Airport on Saturday, per the AP. Wilson was traveling with his wife for a five-week vacation in Southeast Asia, his website said. His gun was not registered in the financial hub but is registered in Washington, the statement added.
According to Hong Kong's public broadcaster RTHK, Wilson appeared in court Monday to face the charge of possession of arms without a license and was granted bail. "It was an honest mistake, and I expect the situation to be resolved shortly," he was quoted as saying on his website. It said Wilson's next hearing is due on Oct. 30. After Monday's hearing at the Shatin Magistrates' Courts, Wilson had to surrender his travel documents, according to local media.
Under Hong Kong law, it is illegal to carry a firearm without a license. Offenders face a fine of up to 100,000 Hong Kong dollars ($12,800) and can be sentenced to up to 14 years if convicted. However, typically the Magistrates' Courts grant a maximum two-year sentence for cases they handle, the judiciary's website said. According to Wilson's website, he had discovered the weapon mid-flight between San Francisco and Hong Kong and reported it to customs authorities on landing. (Read more Hong Kong stories.)