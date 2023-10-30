More Investigation Needed on Matthew Perry's Cause of Death

As the medical examiner's office indicated, per CNN, that more investigation is needed before determining his cause of death, Matthew Perry's devastated family released a statement on the actor's untimely passing at age 54, telling People, "We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother. Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend." To his community of fans, they added, "You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love." Perry's parents, John Bennett Perry and Suzanne Morrison, divorced soon after Perry was born, and the actor had five younger siblings from his parents' second marriages. More tributes and reflections on the actor:

Friends creators react: "We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment—not just to his work, but in life as well," say Friends co-creators/executive producers Marta Kauffman and David Crane, plus the series' executive producer/director Kevin Bright, in a joint statement cited by Deadline. "This truly is The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken," they concluded, a nod to Friends' episode titles.