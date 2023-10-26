Serial Killer Suspect Pleads Not Guilty

UPDATE
Oct 30, 2023 4:38 PM CDT
An Ohio woman who police say fatally drugged four men pleaded not guilty to 28 charges at an arraignment Monday and will be held in jail awaiting trial after waiving her chance for bond. Rebecca Auborn's pleas were entered through her attorney, Mark Hunt, the Columbus Dispatch reports. Investigators are still working on the case to determine if there are other victims and if Auborn acted alone, per the Dispatch. A fifth man survived, police said.
Oct 26, 2023 11:25 AM CDT
Police in Columbus, Ohio, say they've nabbed a serial killer who, against the norm, is a woman. Rebecca Auborn, 33, is accused of drugging at least five men in order to rob them, with fatal consequences. Four of those men died from overdoses on Jan. 15, April 1, April 13, and June 17 of this year, according to the indictment filed Wednesday, which charges Auborn with four counts of murder, four counts of involuntary manslaughter, four counts of trafficking in drugs, five counts of aggravated robbery, five counts of felonious assault, five counts of corrupting another with drugs, and one count of tampering with evidence, all felonies, per the Columbus Dispatch. WCMH describes the "attempted overdose" of a fifth man, who survived, on Dec. 13 of last year.
Auborn met the men for sex at hotels on the northeast side of Columbus, where she lives, according to the Ohio attorney general's office. In one case, she allegedly admitted mixing fentanyl in the victim's crack pipe. She also allegedly confessed to knowing the man was overdosing. She didn't seek help and instead stole the man's vehicle and debit card, authorities claim, per the Dispatch. Police began investigating Auborn after the Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force received a tip about a woman drugging "johns" at hotels in order to rob them, the outlet reports.
Arrested Sept. 11, Auborn initially faced murder and drug charges related to the first fatal overdose, which killed a 30-year-old man. She pleaded not guilty, per the AP. Wednesday's indictment expands on her alleged crimes. Auborn, who has "no significant criminal history," is expected to enter a not guilty plea at her arraignment in Franklin County on Friday afternoon, per the Dispatch. Noting there may be additional victims, officers say they're continuing to investigate overdose deaths in the area between December and August. Anyone with information is asked to call a tip line at 614-645-2228. (Read other stories about serial killers.)