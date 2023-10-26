Serial Killer Suspect Pleads Not Guilty

UPDATE

Oct 30, 2023 4:38 PM CDT

An Ohio woman who police say fatally drugged four men pleaded not guilty to 28 charges at an arraignment Monday and will be held in jail awaiting trial after waiving her chance for bond. Rebecca Auborn's pleas were entered through her attorney, Mark Hunt, the Columbus Dispatch reports. Investigators are still working on the case to determine if there are other victims and if Auborn acted alone, per the Dispatch. A fifth man survived, police said.

Oct 26, 2023 11:25 AM CDT

Police in Columbus, Ohio, say they've nabbed a serial killer who, against the norm, is a woman. Rebecca Auborn, 33, is accused of drugging at least five men in order to rob them, with fatal consequences. Four of those men died from overdoses on Jan. 15, April 1, April 13, and June 17 of this year, according to the indictment filed Wednesday, which charges Auborn with four counts of murder, four counts of involuntary manslaughter, four counts of trafficking in drugs, five counts of aggravated robbery, five counts of felonious assault, five counts of corrupting another with drugs, and one count of tampering with evidence, all felonies, per the Columbus Dispatch. WCMH describes the "attempted overdose" of a fifth man, who survived, on Dec. 13 of last year.