Barr Assesses Trump's 'Verbal Skills'

Former Attorney General Bill Barr tried to explain the sometimes less-than-coherent outbursts of his old boss by saying you have to understand what Donald Trump is working with. "His verbal skills are limited," Barr said during an appearance Friday at the University of Chicago's Institute of Politics. The moderator cited some of Trump's venting and asked if the former president was "losing it," USA Today reports. "If you get him away from 'very, very, very' ... you know, the adjectives … they're unfamiliar to him and they sort of spill out, and he goes too far," Barr answered, adding, "He's not very disciplined when it comes to what he says."