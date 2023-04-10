Trump Fires Back at 'Slovenly' Bill Barr After Criticism

Former Attorney General Bill Barr criticized Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg's case against Donald Trump over the weekend—but not in a way that pleased the former president. Barr told ABC's This Week on Sunday that Bragg's case lacks merit, but others, including the federal classified records case, could be more justified. Bragg also said Democratic strategists are aware that the Manhattan case could help Trump, "and they want him to be the nominee because he is the weakest of the Republican candidates, the most likely to lose again to Biden," Fox reports. He described Bragg's hush-money case as "transparently an abuse of prosecutorial power to accomplish a political end."

Barr said his former boss "has a penchant for engaging in reckless and self-destructive behavior" and could face federal indictments in both the documents case and the Capitol attack, the Guardian reports. "He’s dug himself a hole on the documents, and also on the January 6 stuff," Barr said. "That was reckless behavior that was destined to end up being investigated. So it doesn’t surprise me that he has all these legal problems." Barr also criticized Trump's attacks on the Manhattan judge and others involved in the case, saying the former president "notoriously lacks self-control and he frequently gets himself into trouble."

Trump fired back at Barr in a post on his Truth Social network, Mediaite reports. "Slovenly and pathetic Bill Barr, our COWARD former A.G., was on ABC FAKE NEWS this weekend making statements that he knows nothing about," Trump wrote. "While he correctly puts down the N.Y.D.A. case, he plays up the equally ridiculous BOXES HOAX, where Biden should have the problem, not me. Barr is a weak & angry RINO!" Trump added. (Read more Donald Trump stories.)