Recycling Center Already Had Been Searched Twice

Twice during their manhunt this week, Maine police searched a recycling center in Lisbon for a mass shooting suspect and gave it the all-clear. Then the center's owner called police urging them to look again, asking them to check the trailers sitting in a overflow lot across the street, the Washington Post reports. That's where they found Robert Card on Friday night, in an unlocked trailer filled with scrap metal and plastic, after he apparently shot himself. The Maine Recycling Corp. said Card had been employed as a commercial driver but left voluntarily last spring. The Wednesday night attack on Lewiston killed 18 people and wounded 13. Law enforcement officials held a news conference Saturday. The new information involves: