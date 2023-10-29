Friends Star Matthew Perry Is Dead at 54

Friends star Matthew Perry is dead at age 54 after apparently drowning, reports TMZ . The actor who played Chandler Bing in the sitcom was found unresponsive at his home Saturday in the Los Angeles area, according to the Los Angeles Times . The latter outlet says he was found unresponsive in a hot tub, and there were no signs of foul play. Perry achieved international fame through Friends and a host of other TV and movie roles, though he spoke publicly about his years-long battle with alcohol and drug abuse. He also wrote about his struggles in his recent memoir.

Perry was born in Massachusetts but raised in Canada, where his mother, Suzanne Morrison, served as press secretary to Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau. In fact, Perry attended school with Justin Trudeau, the current prime minster and the son of Pierre, per People. Perry's father was actor John Bennett Perry, and his stepfather was Keith Morrison of Dateline. Perry worked as a child actor, with parts in shows such as Charles in Charge and Beverly Hills 90210, notes the LA Times. He moved to Los Angeles for good as a teenager.

His big breaking landing the role in Friends came in 1994. His notable films include Fools Rush In, The Whole Nine Yards, Three to Tango, The Kid, 17 Again, and Getting In. TMZ notes that he got hooked on alcohol and pain killers, particularly Vicodin, even during the run of Friends, and he entered rehab repeatedly over the years. Perry once said he could not recall three entire seasons of the show. (Read more Matthew Perry stories.)