Metal detectorists are often ribbed as being nerds, but a group of those nerds helped deliver a wonderful surprise to a Nashville woman who lost her wedding ring almost a half-century ago. Skyla and Phil Carmona, a Special Forces medic, were married in 1973, a little more than six months after they first met. Two years after that, however, Sklya lost her wedding ring in the woods near the Fort Devens Army base in Massachusetts, where Phil was stationed at the time, per Axios . The outlet notes that the Carmonas "prefer to keep the details private, but one day, the couple got into a disagreement. In the heat of the moment, the ring was tossed into the woods."

Whenever Phil ended up stationed back at Fort Devens, he'd head back to the spot to look for the ring, to no avail. The couple even got metal detectors in 2018 in their hunt for the ring, but because the weather was bad and they didn't have much metal detectoring experience, they gave up again, per MassLive.com. Recently, Skyla decided to reach out to actual metal detectorists, via a Facebook group called Metal detecting Massachusetts, who answered Skyla's call for help and got permission to enter the Fort Devens area to search for her ring.

"Armed with a map drawn with military precision by Phil, they got to work," Axios notes. "I approximated. I'd thrown enough grenades. I knew it was about 30 yards from the tree line," Phil says. Sure enough, the team found the ring, buried under 4 inches of soil and other natural debris. "I never doubted it would happen someday," a grateful Sklya wrote on Facebook in thanking the group, per MassLive, adding she was "so excited" about the find. The couple drove back to Fort Devens last weekend to retrieve the ring, notes Axios, which includes a footnote at the bottom of the article by Nate Rau: "Nate wrote this story with a bias because it is about two people he loves: his in-laws."