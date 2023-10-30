Friends Stars Speak as a Group

Co-stars issue statement on death of Matthew Perry
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Oct 30, 2023 6:32 PM CDT
'We Were More Than Just Cast Mates,' Friends Stars Say
From left, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, and Matt LeBlanc pose after "Friends" won outstanding comedy series at the Emmy Awards in 2002.   (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

The surviving stars of Friends issued a brief statement Monday as a group on the death of Matthew Perry, adding that they're unable to say much just now. "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," the statement says, per People. "There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss." Perry's longtime co-stars added, "In time we will say more, as and when we are able."

The statement was signed by Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer. They worked with Perry for 10 years on the hit sitcom. "For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world," the statement concludes. (Read more Matthew Perry stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X