Friends Stars Speak as a Group

The surviving stars of Friends issued a brief statement Monday as a group on the death of Matthew Perry, adding that they're unable to say much just now. "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," the statement says, per People. "There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss." Perry's longtime co-stars added, "In time we will say more, as and when we are able."