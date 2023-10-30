Friends Stars Speak as a Group

The surviving stars of Friends issued a brief statement Monday as a group on the death of Matthew Perry, adding that they're unable to say much just now. "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," the statement says, per People. "There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss." Perry's longtime co-stars added, "In time we will say more, as and when we are able."
The statement was signed by Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer. They worked with Perry for 10 years on the hit sitcom. "For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world," the statement concludes. (Read more Matthew Perry stories.)