The "best of 2023" lists are starting to be compiled, and Collins Dictionary lexicographers have already announced their pick for word of the year. It's "AI," the initialism for "artificial intelligence," reports CNN , which notes the term means "the modeling of human mental functions by computer programs." "Considered to be the next great technological revolution, AI has seen rapid development and has been much talked about in 2023," reads a statement from the British publisher on its big pick.

"AI" was included among a list of competitors that reflect "our ever-evolving language and the concerns of those who use it," Collins says in its statement, per the Guardian. Last year's word of the year was "permacrisis" ("an extended period of instability and insecurity, esp. one resulting from a series of catastrophic events"), while 2021's was "NFT," short for "non-fungible token." In 2020, which marked the start of the COVID pandemic, "lockdown" took top honors.

If anyone is wondering what ChatGPT thinks about Collins' selection, the BBC took the opportunity to get a quote from OpenAI's artificial intelligence-powered language model: "AI's selection as the word of the year by Collins Dictionary reflects the profound impact of artificial intelligence on our rapidly evolving world, where innovation and transformation are driven by the power of algorithms and data."

Here are some of the other "word of the year" contenders that lost out to "AI," in alpha order: