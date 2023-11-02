It's been a tumultuous three-plus years for Priscilla Presley, who lost her mom, her 27-year-old grandson to suicide, and her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, within that span. Now, Elvis' 78-year-old ex-wife is revealing how this has all affected her in a sit-down with Piers Morgan, set to air in full on Thursday. People notes Presley was "overcome with emotion" especially when talking about Lisa Marie, who died in January at the age of 54. "I can't talk anymore, can you stop the camera please?" the interview-shy Presley notes at one point during the chat for TalkTV, which the Sun shows a small portion of. She calls losing her loved ones in such quick succession "unbearable," noting, "It's like a large part of your life is taken away."

Presley recalls the last night she saw her daughter, at the Golden Globes just a few nights before her death. "She didn't look well that night, and I was concerned," Presley notes, remembering that Lisa Marie looked "very frail" and complained of stomach pains (she died of small bowel obstruction). "I hugged her, and she went her way, and I went mine, and that hug was the last hug I gave her," Presley says. She also reveals, as the New York Post puts it, "what she really thinks about Michael Jackson," one of her daughter's ex-husbands. "I thought he was very talented, truly talented, but I never really got to know him," she says, adding the caveat that she was "concerned" about their marriage for two reasons: one, that Lisa Marie always complained he was away, and two, because Presley believes Jackson married Lisa Marie because "he was so intrigued about Elvis."

Presley also reveals how much she misses Elvis, reveals her favorite song of his ("Memories"), and rebuffs the notion that their large age gap—she was 14 when she met the 24-year-old singer—was anything scandalous. "I understand" how people in today's #MeToo era feel, she noted, "but there were always people around, and he never ever, ever, ever was aggressive, nor did he ever make love to me." She adds: "I miss him very much. I miss his words, I miss his love, I miss his laugh, I miss his energy, I miss the fun times. ... Oh, my God, we had so much fun." Presley's interview with Morgan comes as part of her promotion for Sofia Coppola's new biopic about her life, Priscilla. Read more excerpts here, including where Presley says she'll be buried. (Read more Priscilla Presley stories.)