Lisa Marie Presley Rushed to Hospital

Lisa Marie Presley was hospitalized Thursday in California after paramedics were called to a home where a woman had gone into cardiac arrest. A housekeeper found Presley, 54, unresponsive in her bedroom, TMZ reports, about the same time that Presley's ex-husband Danny Keogh arrived and performed CPR. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed that it received a call about a woman in her 50s on that block in Calabasas in cardiac arrest, per the Hollywood Reporter. A Fire Department crew was able to restore her pulse before she was taken to a hospital, a spokesperson said. Privacy laws prevent officials from confirming the patient's identity, per CNN.

Presley is a singer-songwriter and the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley; her mother arrived at the hospital Thursday afternoon, per TMZ. The two attended Golden Globes on Tuesday night, sitting with the makers of Elvis, the 2022 movie about Lisa Marie Presley's father. The star, Austin Butler, won for best lead actor in a drama and thanked the women in his acceptance speech, per Variety. "Thank you for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me," Butler said. "Lisa Marie and Priscilla, I love you forever." (Read more Lisa Marie Presley stories.)