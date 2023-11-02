California 'Party Mom' Is Indicted on 63 Counts

A so-called "party mom" who allegedly organized alcohol-fueled parties for young teens during which she encouraged them to have sex was indicted by a grand jury Monday on 20 felony and 43 misdemeanor counts. Santa Clara County Deputy District Attorney Rebekah Wise said prosecutors decided to present the case against Shannon O'Connor , formerly of the Silicon Valley enclave of Los Gatos, to a grand jury after a preliminary hearing was repeatedly delayed, most recently due to what O'Connor apparently reported to be "spider bites or an MRSA skin infection," per the San Jose Mercury News . She's been held at Santa Clara County Jail since her October 2021 arrest on 39 counts, including 12 felonies.

"With the grand jury route, we're ready to proceed, and we could give [O'Connor's many minor victims] a date [to testify]," Wise tells the Los Angeles Times. "And that really helped relieve anxiety." Some 32 people, including 17 victims, testified before the grand jury in regard to O'Connor's behavior. She allegedly arranged parties for her teenage sons and their friends in 2020 and 2021 and supplied alcohol for them. Prosecutors say some were as young as 13. She also allegedly encouraged intoxicated minors to engage in sex acts. "At one party, O'Connor allegedly gave a boy a condom and pushed him into a bathroom where a girl was drunk and lying on the floor," per SFGate.

O'Connor appears to have "an abnormal sexual interest in children," Wise said, per the Times. "She received sexual gratification knowing children were involved in sex acts with each other and alcohol was a tool that she used to engage in these acts." O'Connor is to be arraigned Monday morning on charges including endangering or injuring the health of a child and aiding and abetting sexual assault, per the AP. Wise said she wasn't sure how long of a prison sentence O'Connor might receive if convicted of all charges. The woman's lawyer previously asked a judge about a plea deal but, upon learning of a potential sentence of more than 17 years, "pressed forward with the trial," per the Times. (Read more child abuse stories.)