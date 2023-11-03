Jury Convicts Bankman-Fried of All Fraud, Conspiracy Counts

Sam Bankman-Fried, whose FTX cryptocurrency exchange collapsed and cost his customers billions of their savings, was convicted Thursday on all seven criminal counts he faced in a federal fraud trial. He could be sentenced to as long as 115 years in prison, the Washington Post reports. The federal jury in New York City reached its verdict, which was read to a packed courtroom, in a few hours after a monthlong trial about what prosecutors called "one of the biggest financial frauds in American history." As he was led from the courtroom by US marshals, Bankman-Fried, 31, turned and nodded to his parents, per the New York Times.