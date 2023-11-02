Senate Confirms First Woman for Joint Chiefs of Staff

The Senate easily confirmed three senior military officers for new jobs on Thursday, one of whom will become the first female member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Adm. Lisa Franchetti was approved to lead the Navy, the Washington Post reports. The Air Force also got a new boss: Gen. David Allvin was confirmed as chief of staff. And Lt. Gen. Christopher Mahoney was approved as the second ranking officer in the Marine Corps, per Politico. The promotions were delayed by Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville, who has blocked such confirmations in a battle with the Pentagon over its policy on travel policy for troops seeking abortions. Multiple GOP colleagues had confronted Tuberville over his action the night before on the Senate floor.
As a surface warfare officer, Franchetti, 59, has led naval forces all over the world. She's been vice chief of naval operations since September 2022. Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Jack Reed praised Franchetti a trailblazer, per the AP. Allvin, 60, who has been a cargo pilot, has been the Air Force's vice chief of staff since November 2020. He commanded forces in Afghanistan and Europe. Mahoney, 58, is a fighter pilot who will be acting commandant of the Marines after Gen. Eric Smith apparently suffered cardiac arrest on Sunday. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said that crisis is "precisely the kind of avoidable emergency that Sen. Tuberville has provoked through his reckless holds." Hundreds of nominations remain on hold. (Read more US military stories.)