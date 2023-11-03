National Association of Realtors CEO Quits After $1.8B Verdict

Two days after a massive verdict against the National Association of Realtors, its CEO is stepping down. Bob Goldberg originally planned to retire at the end of next year, but announced Thursday he'll instead resign this month. "I determined last month that now is the right time for this extraordinary organization to look to the future," he said in a statement. A spokesperson for NAR says the decision was not related to Tuesday's verdict, which found NAR and large residential real estate firms conspired to keep home commissions artificially high. Nykia Wright, former CEO of the Chicago Sun-Times, will take over later this month as interim CEO (NBC News has November 30 as her start date; the Wall Street Journal has November 20). She is not a realtor, and a permanent replacement will ultimately be found.