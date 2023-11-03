National Association of Realtors CEO Quits After $1.8B Verdict

Two days after a massive verdict against the National Association of Realtors, its CEO is stepping down. Bob Goldberg originally planned to retire at the end of next year, but announced Thursday he'll instead resign this month. "I determined last month that now is the right time for this extraordinary organization to look to the future," he said in a statement. A spokesperson for NAR says the decision was not related to Tuesday's verdict, which found NAR and large residential real estate firms conspired to keep home commissions artificially high. Nykia Wright, former CEO of the Chicago Sun-Times, will take over later this month as interim CEO (NBC News has November 30 as her start date; the Wall Street Journal has November 20). She is not a realtor, and a permanent replacement will ultimately be found.
The Sun-Times notes that some have been pushing for weeks for Goldberg, who has been with NAR three decades and CEO since 2017, to step down amid a report on the sexual harassment allegations against Kenny Parcell, who himself resigned as NAR's president in August. (The NAR spokesperson also says Goldberg's departure is not related to those allegations, and adds that Goldberg originally planned to announce Tuesday but held off due to the verdict news.) NAR plans to appeal the verdict. (For more on the ins and outs of the $1.8 billion decision, which could change the way people sell their homes, click here.)