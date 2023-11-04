For Professors, Online Stalkers Are a Growing Concern

The problem of stalking on college campuses is a disturbingly common one. As Erika Hayasaki writes in the Verge, 17% of students have reported being victims in some fashion, with the reported stalkers running the gamut from classmates to strangers and even nonstudents. The story, though, looks at a different aspect of the problem, about which far less is known: when faculty members are the ones being stalked. It focuses on the case of Janani Umamaheswar, who first noticed some bizarre and false—and easily disprovable—accusations showing up about her on public site Rate My Professors in 2019, when she was teaching sociology at Southern Connecticut State University (she's now at George Mason University). Umamaheswar also learned around this time, through the web hosting company for her professional website, that the same IP address was showing up repeatedly as a visitor, and also on her husband's separate website.