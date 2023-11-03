Passengers Sue Alaska Airlines Over Midair Scare

The off-duty pilot who prosecutors say tried to crash an Alaska Airlines flight faces attempted murder charges , and the airline is now being taken to court, as well. Three people who were passengers on Flight 2059 from Everett, Washington, to San Francisco filed a class-action suit on Thursday saying they suffered emotional and monetary damages, KGW reports. The pilot was off duty but riding in a jump seat in the cockpit. The lawsuit criticizes Alaska Airlines' screening of cockpit crews, saying that if it were more thorough, the off-duty pilot "could not have been in position to nearly kill everyone aboard."

The suit by Matthew Dolan, Theresa Stelter, and Paul Stephen, filed in Washington state's King County Superior Court, also names Alaska's affiliate Horizon Air, which was operating the flight. The suit says the three have suffered "nausea on later flights, insomnia, anxiety, and flashbacks of the incident," per NBC News, since the crew member tried to shut down the engines before being subdued. A court document says that Joseph Emerson admitted he suffers from depression, had taken magic mushrooms two days earlier, and had been awake for 40 hours before the flight.

The plaintiffs want a public explanation from Alaska Airlines about its screening procedures. A lawyer for the firm representing them said all airlines need a wake-up call. "We understand that most pilots are heroes every day for safely operating our airliners," Daniel Laurence said. "But they are not immune from sleeplessness, drinking, drugs, or a mental health crisis." The airline told KGW it's reviewing the suit. "The pilots and flight attendants operating Flight 2059 responded without hesitation to ensure the safety of all onboard," an emailed statement said. "We are incredibly proud and grateful for their skilled actions." (Read more Alaska Airlines stories.)