Manhunt Begins in Kenya After Woman Is Found Dead in US

The body of a missing Massachusetts woman was found Wednesday in a parking garage at Boston's Logan International Airport, and state police said the suspect in her killing has taken a flight to Kenya. The search for the man has begun there, ABC News reports. Margaret Mbitu, 31, was reported missing by her family on Monday. She lived in Whitman, about 20 miles south of Boston, and worked at a nonprofit that strives to empower people with developmental disabilities and mental and behavioral health issues, per USA Today. "She was warm, caring and loved by everyone she worked with, both staff and the people she cared for in our group homes," said a statement by Brockton Area Multi-Services Inc.