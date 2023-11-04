As he remains tied to legal wranglings regarding multiple cases against former President Donald Trump, Mark Meadows now has a new issue to contend with—an irate publisher. Insider reports that on Thursday, All Seasons Press pulled The Chief's Chief , the memoir penned by the former White House chief of staff, off the market, followed by an ASP lawsuit on Friday. The conservative publisher's beef: It claims Meadows lied in his 2021 book, specifically about his thoughts on the 2020 election.

In Meadows' memoir, "one central theme ... [was] that President Trump was the true winner of the 2020 Presidential Election and that election was 'stolen' and 'rigged' with the help from 'allies in the liberal media,' who ignored actual evidence of fraud, right there in plain sight for anyone to access and analyze, leading to the wrongful election of President Biden," the ASP complaint claims. However, in his reported testimony before a federal grand jury in the election interference case against Trump, Meadows said that he informed Trump after the election was over that there was no widespread voting fraud that caused the election to tip in Biden's favor.

In the complaint filed in Florida's Sarasota County, All Seasons Press also raises an eyebrow at the book's accuracy overall, especially concerning "misstatements concerning former President Trump." The publisher is now asking Meadows to give back his $350,000 advance, $1 million in estimated lost profits and miscellaneous damages, and $600,000 in other costs, as well as legal fees.

ASP says that the 64-year-old's involvement in the various Trump cases, and the subsequent probes, led to fewer people buying the book, per the Hill. Meadows has been charged in the Georgia election interference case as a co-defendant with Trump, though he hasn't been charged for the federal election interference case. On the publisher hubbub, there's been no comment from Meadows' team. (Read more Mark Meadows stories.)