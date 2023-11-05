Without Dune, Freddy's Repeats

The North American box office had one of its slowest weekends of the year, due in large part to Dune: Part Two's absence from the lineup, though moviegoers had many other options to choose from. The video game adaptation Five Nights at Freddy's repeated its first-place ranking, followed by Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour still going strong. Sofia Coppola's Priscilla expanded nationwide, and Oppenheimer returned to IMAX screens. Several well-received indies opened, as well, the AP reports. But this was the weekend that Warner Bros. and Legendary's Dune: Part Two was supposed to open.

That was before the SAG-AFTRA strike prompted many studios to shuffle release dates in anticipation of a lengthy dispute that has stopped movie stars from promoting their films. The Dune sequel starring Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya was pushed to March 2024, and no blockbusters moved in to take its Nov. 3 spot. Even with Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour still bringing Swifties to the multiplex, and prestige offerings including Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, overall ticket sales are likely to be around $64 million for the weekend, making it one of the slowest of the year. Next weekend, Marvel and Disney release The Marvels without months of promotional appearances from stars like Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, and Lashana Lynch preceding it.

Below are estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.