Former Child Star Appeared in 24, CSI: Miami

Evan Ellingson, who worked mostly as a child actor in TV and films including 2009's My Sister's Keeper, has died. He was 35. According to the San Bernardino County coroner's office in California, Ellingson was found in his bedroom in Fontana on Sunday. A cause of death was not released, USA Today reports. "He battled with drug addiction for years but was doing really well recently so we are all in shock and devastated right now," father Michael Ellingson told Fox News.