Former Child Star Appeared in 24, CSI: Miami

Evan Ellingson, 35, starred in ' My Sister's Keeper'
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 6, 2023 4:31 PM CST
Evan Ellingson's Roles Included My Sister's Keeper
From left, actors Cameron Diaz, Sofia Vassilieva, Abigail Breslin, Evan Ellingson and Jason Patric attend the world premiere of "My Sister's Keeper" in 2009 in New York.   (AP Photo/Evan Agostini)

Evan Ellingson, who worked mostly as a child actor in TV and films including 2009's My Sister's Keeper, has died. He was 35. According to the San Bernardino County coroner's office in California, Ellingson was found in his bedroom in Fontana on Sunday. A cause of death was not released, USA Today reports. "He battled with drug addiction for years but was doing really well recently so we are all in shock and devastated right now," father Michael Ellingson told Fox News.

The actor's credits span 2001 through 2010. He starred in the short-lived sitcom Complete Savages and appeared in TV's 24, where he played Jack Bauer's nephew, and CSI: Miami, where he played the son of Horatio Caine in 18 episodes, E! Online reports. He also appeared in Clint Eastwood's Oscar-winning film Letters from Iwo Jima. In My Sister's Keeper, he played the brother of Abigail Breslin's character and the teenage son of Cameron Diaz's character. (Read more obituary stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X