Clinton Brings Up 'Duly Elected' Hitler in Remarks on Trump

Seven years to the day after she lost to Donald Trump in the 2016 election, Hillary Clinton appeared on the View and warned that it would be a disaster for America if he wins again in 2024. "I think it would be the end of our country as we know it. I don't say that lightly," she told host Sunny Bostin. She said that while she "hated losing," especially to Trump, she wanted to give him a chance, but "literally from his inauguration on it was nothing but accusing people of things, making up facts, denying the size of the crowd at his own inauguration." She said he was "somewhat restrained" by people around in his first term and—bringing up the example of Adolf Hitler—warned that he would likely be even worse in a second term, the Hill reports.

"When I was secretary of state, I talked about one-and-done," she told Bostin. "What I meant by that is people would get legitimately elected and then they would try to do away with elections and do away with opposition and do away with a free press." She added: "Hitler was duly elected. All of a sudden somebody with those tendencies, dictatorial tendencies, will be like, we'll shut this down and throw people in jail. They didn't usually telegraph that. Trump is telling us what he intends to do."

"Take him at his word," Clinton said. "The man means to throw people in jail who disagree with him, shut down legitimate press outlets, do what he can to literally undermine the rule of law and our country's values." Asked about polls showing President Biden falling behind Trump in swing states, Clinton said Biden should still be the party's choice for 2024, noting that the previous two Democratic presidents—her husband and Barack Obama—were also behind at this stage in their re-election campaigns, the Hill reports. Newsweek reports that conservative commentators slammed the Hitler comparison, arguing that her remark was really a description of what Democrats are doing. (Read more Hillary Clinton stories.)