Fugitive Jan. 6 Suspect Turns Himself In

A Jan. 6 Capitol attack suspect who took off into the woods near his New Jersey home when law enforcement officers tried to arrest him Wednesday morning is now in custody after a two-day manhunt. The FBI says Gregory Yetman turned himself in to Monroe Township police without incident on Friday morning, MyCentralJersey.com reports. The 47-year-old, who was serving as a military police sergeant in the New Jersey Army National Guard at the time of the riot, faces federal charges including assaulting officers, obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, reports ABC News.