If you ever felt sorry for the poor branch-carrying dude on the cover of the Led Zeppelin IV album but took comfort in thinking it was simply a painting of a fictional character, get ready to feel a little uncomfortable. Turns out the "Stick Man" was a real person, that's a 19th-century photo of him on the UK rock band's 1971 album cover, and his identity has just been revealed. CNN reports that the mystery man was a roof thatcher named Lot Long, aka Longyear, according to Britain's Wiltshire Museum—a discovery accidentally made when a researcher found what's believed to be the original black-and-white picture of Long in an old picture album.

The New York Times reports that Brian Edwards, a visiting research fellow at the University of the West of England, was on the internet in March seeking out upcoming auctions when he came across a Victorian-era photo album filled with about 100 ordinary-looking pictures. However, the album, entitled "Reminiscences of a visit to Shaftesbury. Whitsuntide 1892," featured one photo that gave Edwards pause. "There was something familiar about it straight away," he says. When he realized where he'd seen the photo before, Edwards dove further into the picture's history, discovering that Long, born in 1823, was a 69-year-old widower at the time the photo was taken by a teacher named Ernest Howard Farmer. Long is said to have died in 1893. Edwards called the Wiltshire Museum in Devizes, which scooped up the album for just over $500.

So how did the guys in Led Zeppelin come to use the pic? The university notes a colorized version of it was picked up by frontman Robert Plant while antiquing in Berkshire, England, near guitarist Jimmy Page's home. Edwards speculates Farmer may have used the original black-and-white pic to teach colorizing techniques, and that one of the colorized versions ended up in the antique shop. That image, which has since vanished, was used on the album cover (many thought it was a painting), without a title or even the band's name included, notes CNN. "Led Zeppelin created the soundtrack that has accompanied me since my teenage years, so I really hope the discovery of this Victorian photograph pleases and entertains [the surviving band members]," Edwards says in a release. (Read more Led Zeppelin stories.)