Just days after Davide Renne left Gucci and arrived at Moschino to take over as creative director, the Italian fashion designer has died, reports the New York Post . "It is with deep sorrow and great sadness, Moschino announces that Davide Renne passed away on November 10th, 2023 in Milan," Moschino announced Friday in a social media post . No official cause of death has been provided. The AP reports that the 46-year-old died after a "sudden illness," while sources tell the New York Times that it appears he died of a heart attack. Whatever the cause, it's a big blow to the fashion house, which just saw Renne come on board on Nov. 1.

"There are no words to describe the pain we are experiencing at this dramatic time," Massimo Ferretti, chairman of Moschino parent Aeffe, said in the Moschino statement. Renne, who'd been at Gucci for two decades, most recently as head designer of womenswear, had been set to show off his first collection for Moschino at Milan's Fashion Week in February. Renne had been tapped for Moschino's creative director role after Jeremy Scott resigned in March after 10 years with the brand.

Renne had called his new position with the quirky fashion house a "dream role" in the world of fashion. "With Davide, we were working on an ambitious project, in an atmosphere of enthusiasm and optimism for the future," Ferretti said in his statement. "Even though he was only with us for a very short time, Davide was able to immediately make himself loved and respected. Today we are left with the responsibility of carrying on what his imagination and creativity had only envisioned." (Read more Moschino stories.)