FBI Investigates Alleged Illegal Donations to NYC Mayor

The home of New York City Mayor Eric Adams' chief fundraiser was raided Thursday as part of a public corruption probe seeking to determine whether the mayor's 2021 election campaign conspired with Turkey's government to receive illegal foreign donations, according to the New York Times . A search warrant suggests the campaign received foreign contributions via US citizens of Turkish origin who acted as straw donors, per CNN . Investigators reportedly believe the alleged scheme involved Turkish-owned Bay Atlantic University in Washington, DC, and a Brooklyn construction company with ties to Turkey. Campaign finance records shows 11 employees of KSK Construction Group donated a total of $13,950 to Adams' 2021 campaign, all on the same day, CNN reports.

Investigators sought financial records for chief fundraiser Brianna Suggs, 25, and entities linked to her; information on contributions to the campaign; documents related to interactions between the campaign and Turkey's government; and records of travel to Turkey by anyone associated with the campaign, per the Times. Adams, who does not appear to be a target of the investigation at this point, boasted of having visited Turkey six or seven times, more than any other NYC mayor, only last week, per the Times. At an event Thursday, Adams said "I hold my campaign to a high standard" and "I feel extremely comfortable about how I comply with rules and procedures," per CNN. However, a source said his decision to abruptly return to NYC from Washington from a scheduled White House visit "makes him look guilty and paranoid," per Politico.

FBI agents descended on Suggs' Brooklyn home early Thursday, questioning the campaign consultant and seizing three iPhones, two laptops, and various papers, per the Times. Agents, who reportedly served a subpoena directing Suggs to testify before a federal grand jury in Manhattan, also executed search warrants at other homes and businesses, including KSK Construction Group, per CNN. This follows indictments against several people connected to fundraising for Adams. In July, six campaign contributors were indicted on charges related to an alleged straw donor scheme. Then in September, Eric Ulrich, a senior adviser who helped organize a 2021 fundraiser, was indicted on felony charges including conspiracy and bribe-taking. (Read more Eric Adams stories.)