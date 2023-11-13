Here's Why the FBI Seized NYC Mayor's Phones

Sources tell media outlets including CBS New York and ABC 7 New York that federal authorities who stopped New York City Mayor Eric Adams on the street and seized his mobile devices last week are interested in alleged text messages between Adams, a Turkish government official, and then-FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro in late summer 2021. The news broke amid an ongoing investigation , launched with a raid of the home of one of Adams' top fundraisers at the beginning of the month, into whether Adams' 2021 election campaign conspired with Turkey's government to receive illegal foreign contributions. Sources say authorities are investigating whether the Turkish government benefited from donations to Adams' campaign.

The text messages in question reportedly started with Turkish officials asking Adams, who had won the Democratic primary but was not yet mayor, to help keep the new high-rise Turkish Consulate in Manhattan on schedule; Adams then allegedly texted Nigro asking him to look into when the fire department would issue a temporary certificate of occupancy. Nigro later allegedly responded it would be done by the following Monday, in time for the building's scheduled grand opening. According to the New York Times, which first reported on the consulate building issue and has extensive reporting on the matter in its article, there were safety concerns with the building at the time; the Times also says it was Adams who "urged" Nigro to issue at least a temporary certificate.

Sources say federal prosecutors are looking into whether Adams crossed any lines, and that Nigro, who wouldn't comment on the matter when questioned by media outlets, has been questioned by the FBI as a witness at least twice. Adams denied any wrongdoing on his part, NBC New York reports. "As a borough president, part of my routine role was to notify government agencies of issues on behalf of constituents and constituencies. I have not been accused of wrongdoing and I will continue to cooperate with investigators," he said in a statement. Neither Adams nor his campaign have been formally accused of wrongdoing, and no charges are known to have been filed in connection with the ongoing probe. Other criminal charges involving people in Adams' orbit were filed in July and September, but those did not directly implicate him either. Adams told reporters Sunday, "What I'm really hoping is that these periodic leaks stop. We're cooperating. We need to do this together so all the facts can come out." (Read more Eric Adams stories.)