Trump's Older Sister, a Former Judge, Dies at 86

The eldest of Donald Trump's four siblings—Maryanne Trump Barry, a former federal judge—has died at age 86, reports ABC News. Barry, a widow, was reportedly found in her Manhattan apartment on Monday after emergency crews responded to a call about a person in cardiac arrest. Her famous younger brother "seemed to heed the words of few people as much as he did his sister's," per the New York Times. However, the relationship between the two siblings is said to have soured a few years ago, when niece Mary Trump revealed recordings of Barry saying unflattering things about the former president, including that he has "no principles."
Barry was appointed to federal court in New Jersey in 1983 by then-President Reagan, and the Times reports that legendary Trump "fixer" Roy M. Cohn played a role in her getting the appointment. Former President Clinton appointed her to the US Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit in 1999. She served until her retirement in 2019 amid an investigation of the Trump family's tax practices. (Trump's younger brother, Robert, died in 2020).