Trump's Older Sister, a Former Judge, Dies at 86

The eldest of Donald Trump's four siblings—Maryanne Trump Barry, a former federal judge—has died at age 86, reports ABC News. Barry, a widow, was reportedly found in her Manhattan apartment on Monday after emergency crews responded to a call about a person in cardiac arrest. Her famous younger brother "seemed to heed the words of few people as much as he did his sister's," per the New York Times. However, the relationship between the two siblings is said to have soured a few years ago, when niece Mary Trump revealed recordings of Barry saying unflattering things about the former president, including that he has "no principles."