Mary Trump Is Out With Another Bombshell

The next Trump family reunion is going to be lively: Mary Trump, the president's very estranged niece, has released excerpts of some 15 hours of secretly recorded conversations with President Trump's older sister, retired federal judge Maryanne Trump Barry, and the Washington Post highlights some doozies. Of note is that Barry, 83, is Mary Trump's source for her claim in her tell-all book that the president paid someone to take his SATs. "He was a brat," says Barry in the recording, who says "I did his homework for him" and "drove him around New York City to try to get him into college." The Post got no comment from Barry; the White House responded with a statement from the president after the story posted online Saturday night: "Every day it’s something else, who cares. I miss my brother, and I’ll continue to work hard for the American people." Further excerpts from the recordings:
- That SAT quote: "He went to Fordham for one year [actually two years] and then he got into University of Pennsylvania because he had somebody take the exams."
- On her brother as president: "His goddamned tweet and lying, oh my God. I’m talking too freely, but you know. The change of stories. The lack of preparation. The lying. Holy shit."
- On his base: "All he wants to do is appeal to his base. He has no principles. None. None. And his base, I mean my God, if you were a religious person, you want to help people. Not do this."
- Further: "It’s the phoniness of it all. It’s the phoniness and this cruelty. Donald is cruel."
