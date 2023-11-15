In the world of professional football, there are TDs, FGs, and now, thanks to Patrick Mahomes, TMI. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback showed up Monday on ESPN's ManningCast , hosted during Monday Night Football by brothers Peyton and Eli Manning, and the football veterans (and the world) found out just how superstitious the 28-year-old is about his underwear on game day. To wit: Mahomes admitted that he's worn the same pair of undies for every game he's played since his rookie year in 2017.

"First, my wife Brittany got them for me, so ... I have to wear 'em, ya know," Mahomes revealed, noting that he had a "pretty good season" that first season with those same ol' skivvies. He insisted they're not too "nasty" or "worn down," and that he does wash them—"every once in a while, at least," he said with an unnervingly straight face. "I mean, if we're on a hot streak, I can't wash 'em, you know? I've gotta just keep it rolling."

Mahomes added that as long as his winning streak continues, he's going to "keep the superstition going." People notes that word of the two-time Super Bowl champion's tried-and-true undergarments first came out in February, when former teammate Chad Henne said on a podcast that he'd seen the repeat red underwear, which he thinks were either Hanes brand or Lululemon. "I'll be stretching, and ... you just glimpse up, and you're like, 'Damn, kid's wearing them again.'" The Chiefs are currently 7-2 in the AFC West, per Today. (Read more Patrick Mahomes stories.)