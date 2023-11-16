Oscars Bring Back Kimmel

With Jimmy Kimmel as host, the 2023 Academy Awards show drew more viewers than the telecast the year before, and more than twice as many as this year's Grammys and Emmys. So he'll be back for the 2024 broadcast. The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences made the announcement Wednesday, CNN reports. Kimmel also hosted in 2017—when the wrong film was announced as the best picture winner—and 2018. "I always dreamed of hosting the Oscars exactly four times," Kimmel joked in the news release.