This Is the Largest-Ever US Seizure of Counterfeit Goods

Federal authorities in New York announced on Wednesday the largest-ever seizure of counterfeit goods, consisting of handbags, shoes and other luxury merchandise valued at more than $1 billion, the AP reports. Two people were charged with trafficking the knock-offs from a New York City storage unit and other locations from January through October, the US Attorney's Office said. Photographs released by prosecutors showed shelves stacked with counterfeit wallets and bags in one location and handbags hanging from hooks from floor to ceiling in another. Approximately 219,000 items were seized, authorities say.

"The seizures announced today consist of merchandise with over a billion dollars in estimated retail value, the largest-ever seizure of counterfeit goods in US history," US Attorney Damian Williams said. The two men charged could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted. "The trafficking of counterfeit goods is anything but a victimless crime because it harms legitimate businesses, governments, and consumers," New York Police Department Commissioner Edward A. Caban said. "Today's indictments show how seriously the NYPD and our federal partners take this offense. And we will continue to work hard to hold accountable anyone who seeks to benefit by selling such items on the black market."