Video statements from the four defendants who've accepted plea deals in the sweeping Georgia election interference case have been obtained by ABC News and the Washington Post, and they reveal new details about the months following the 2020 presidential election. One quote in particular is grabbing attention: A former lawyer for Donald Trump, Jenna Ellis, recalled telling Dan Scavino, then Trump's deputy chief of staff, that Trump's options for challenging the election outcome were diminishing. "And he said to me, you know, in a kind of excited tone, 'Well, we don't care, and we're not going to leave.' And I said, 'What do you mean?' And he said 'Well, the boss', meaning President Trump—and everyone understood 'the boss,' that's what we all called him—he said, 'The boss is not going to leave under any circumstances. We are just going to stay in power.' And I said to him, 'Well, it doesn't quite work that way, you realize?' and he said, 'We don't care.'"