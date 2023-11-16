Gwyneth Paltrow's Ski Trial Is Becoming a Musical

Gwyneth Paltrow's strange, and strangely fascinating, ski trial is being turned into a musical. It won't be on Broadway or the West End—at least not yet—but will debut at a small theater in London next month. Gwyneth Goes Skiing, written by singer-songwriter Leland and produced by Awkward Productions, is a 90-minute comedy/satire in which the audience will act as the jury of Paltrow's trial, the New York Times reports. The show is described as "a story of love, betrayal, skiing and (somehow) Christmas," and has this as its premise: "She's the Goop-founding, door-sliding, Shakespeare-in-loving, consciously-uncoupling Hollywood superstar. He's a retired optometrist from Utah. In 2016, they went skiing."

"On the slopes of Deer Valley, their worlds collided, and so did they—literally. Ouch. Seven years later in 2023, they went to court. Double ouch," the official description continues, per the Hill. "This is their story. Kind of. Not really. But also, it's at Christmas." Leland has previously composed music for RuPaul's Drag Race and more, and has worked with celebrities including Selena Gomez and Cher. Linus Karp will star as Paltrow and Joseph Martin as optometrist Terry Sanderson, who, the real-life jury found, was 100% at fault in the ski crash that left him injured. The show runs from December 13 to 23. (Read more Gwyneth Paltrow stories.)