Trendiest Names Americans Are Giving Their Cats, Dogs

Some of us give a little more thought to the names we give our furry loved ones, than, say, the average celebrity appears to with their actual children—but a lot of us are apparently just naming them after Taylor Swift's latest beau. The Hill takes a look at a new survey from Rover, and parses the top-trending names over the past year for both cats and dogs. (Note: the full survey notes that Charlie is the most popular name for a male dog and Luna for a female dog; for cats, the No. 1 name overall is Luna.) But in terms of the names that are trending the fastest:
Top-trending dog names
- Kelce
- Wednesday
- Oak
- Lainey
- Minnow
- Smoky
- Estrella
- Emme
- Robbie
- Chia
Top-trending cat names
- Norbert
- Soju
- Snoop
- Choco
- Fuzz
- Tsuki
- Knox
- Munch
- Luffy
- Maizey
