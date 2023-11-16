Trendiest Names Americans Are Giving Their Cats, Dogs

Anyone know why 'Kelce' might be trending?
By Polly Davis Doig,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 16, 2023 12:41 PM CST
Trendiest Names for Cats, Dogs
Norbert and Kelce, perhaps?   (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Some of us give a little more thought to the names we give our furry loved ones, than, say, the average celebrity appears to with their actual children—but a lot of us are apparently just naming them after Taylor Swift's latest beau. The Hill takes a look at a new survey from Rover, and parses the top-trending names over the past year for both cats and dogs. (Note: the full survey notes that Charlie is the most popular name for a male dog and Luna for a female dog; for cats, the No. 1 name overall is Luna.) But in terms of the names that are trending the fastest:

Top-trending dog names

  1. Kelce
  2. Wednesday
  3. Oak
  4. Lainey
  5. Minnow
  6. Smoky
  7. Estrella
  8. Emme
  9. Robbie
  10. Chia

Top-trending cat names

  1. Norbert
  2. Soju
  3. Snoop
  4. Choco
  5. Fuzz
  6. Tsuki
  7. Knox
  8. Munch
  9. Luffy
  10. Maizey
Click for Rover's full list, with a lot more details. (Or check out other lists.)

