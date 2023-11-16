Elon Musk is countering reports suggesting SpaceX is considering spinning off its Starlink satellite business in an initial public offering as soon as next year. Though the SpaceX CEO described the report as "false" on Wednesday, Bloomberg reported that SpaceX had already begun moving Starlink's assets to a wholly owned subsidiary ahead of the IPO. It cited sources who asked to remain anonymous to discuss private conversations in which officials spoke of an IPO as early as 2024. The report came less than a week after billionaire investor Ron Baron said Starlink would go public in "2027 or so," per Quartz. Bloomberg stressed that no final decision had been made and the IPO could be delayed to 2025.