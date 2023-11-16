Snoop Dogg Baffler: 'I'm Giving Up Smoke'

Snoop Dogg, legendary weed enthusiast, caused fans to do a double-take on Thursday with a short statement on social media: "After much consideration & conversation with my family, I've decided to give up smoke," he wrote . "Please respect my privacy at this time." As the Hollywood Reporter notes, Snoop doesn't explicitly say he's giving up marijuana, but fans were nonetheless baffled.

"I'm waiting for the plot twist," one wrote in the response to the announcement. Another added: "Two days from now he's going to say his account got hacked." The Root floats two possibilities: Snoop will shift to edibles or some other way of ingesting cannabis, perhaps as part of a business venture; or the 50-year-old might be having health problems. "Seeing Snoop give up something that his brand has been attached to for years and years is as big a choice as it is deep," writes Shanelle Genai. (Read more Snoop Dogg stories.)