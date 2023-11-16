'Washington Post' Publishes Graphic Mass Shooting Images

Newspaper warns readers but says it's necessary to understand the power of AR-15s
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 16, 2023 2:00 PM CST
A state trooper walks past the Robb Elementary School sign in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24, 2022. The 'Washington Post' has published graphic photos and videos from that shooting and others.   (William Luther/The San Antonio Express-News via AP, File)

Earlier this year, the Washington Post published a story detailing the devastating effects that bullets from an AR-15 have on the human body. On Thursday, the Post went further—in fact, "further than any mainstream news organization has ever gone before in showing the brutality and devastation" of mass shootings, writes Tom Jones at Poynter. The newspaper published photos and videos from the scenes of 11 mass shootings in the US from 2012 to 2023, coupled with first-person accounts of survivors and first responders in a report called "Terror on Repeat." You can see the report here, but be warned that the images, many obtained from law enforcement agencies, are graphic.

The only photo to show bodies is from the 2017 shooting at a music festival in Las Vegas, but those bodies are seen from a distance. Other victims in other shootings are shown in sealed body bags. One particularly jarring video includes the cries of young students from Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, as the shooting there unfolded. "We realize this story will be disturbing to readers, but we believe that publishing these images gives the public a new vantage point into the pattern of AR-15 mass killings in the United States," writes Post editor Sally Buzbee in a note to readers. (Read more mass shootings stories.)

