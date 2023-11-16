'Washington Post' Publishes Graphic Mass Shooting Images

Earlier this year, the Washington Post published a story detailing the devastating effects that bullets from an AR-15 have on the human body. On Thursday, the Post went further—in fact, "further than any mainstream news organization has ever gone before in showing the brutality and devastation" of mass shootings, writes Tom Jones at Poynter. The newspaper published photos and videos from the scenes of 11 mass shootings in the US from 2012 to 2023, coupled with first-person accounts of survivors and first responders in a report called "Terror on Repeat." You can see the report here, but be warned that the images, many obtained from law enforcement agencies, are graphic.