Trump Scores a Win Over Gag Order

New York judge lifts it after former president's attorneys challenged it
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Nov 16, 2023 2:49 PM CST
New York Judge Lifts Gag Order on Trump
In this courtroom sketch, former President Donald Trump, center, answers questions from New York assistant attorney general Kevin Wallace, right, as Judge Arthur Engoron, left, looks on in New York Supreme Court, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, in New York.   (Elizabeth Williams via AP)

A New York appeals court judge on Thursday paused a gag order that barred Donald Trump from commenting on court staffers in his civil fraud trial. The trial judge had imposed the gag order last month and later fined Trump $15,000 for violations after the former president made a disparaging social media post about a court clerk, per the AP. In his decision on Thursday, Judge David Friedman of the state's intermediate appeals court cited constitutional concerns about restricting Trump's free speech. He issued a stay of the gag order, allowing Trump to comment freely about court staff while a longer appeals process plays out.

Trump's lawyers filed a lawsuit against the trial judge, Arthur Engoron, late Wednesday challenging the gag order as an abuse of power. Friedman scheduled an emergency hearing Thursday afternoon around a conference table in a state appellate courthouse a couple of miles from where the trial is unfolding. Trump's lawyers had asked the appeals judge to scrap the gag order and fines imposed by Engoron after the former president and his attorneys claimed that a law clerk was wielding improper influence.

Trump and his lawyers have repeatedly put the law clerk, Allison Greenfield, under a microscope during the trial. They contend that the former Democratic judicial candidate is a partisan voice in Engoron's ear—though he also is a Democrat—and that she is playing too big a role in the case involving the former Republican president. Engoron has responded by defending her role in the courtroom, ordering participants in the trial not to comment on court staffers and fining Trump a total of $15,000 for what the judge deemed violations. Engoron went on last week to prohibit attorneys in the case from commenting on "confidential communications" between him and his staff. (Earlier this month, another judge in another Trump case also lifted a gag order.)

