At OpenAI, a Surprise 'Leadership Transition'

In news that shook Silicon Valley on Friday, Sam Altman, the CEO of ChatGPT maker OpenAI, was abruptly fired, though no one yet knows quite why. The Verge and the AP report that the company's board of directors made the move, releasing a statement that noted a "leadership transition" after a "deliberative review process." The board wrote that the 38-year-old Altman "was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities." It added: "The board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI." Mira Murati, OpenAI's chief technology officer, will be serving as interim CEO while a permanent replacement is sought. More on what's known so far:



Co-founder quits : Greg Brockman, who was serving as OpenAI's president and chairman of the board, tendered his own resignation after Altman's ouster was announced, reports Fox Business. "Based on today's news, I quit," he wrote in a statement. "Genuinely wishing you all nothing but the best. I continue to believe in the mission of creating safe [artificial general intelligence] that benefits all of humanity."

More from Brockman: The now-ex president detailed in a tweet how Altman's firing went down, as well as what he was told about his own role, reports the San Francisco Standard. Brockman said that he was informed on Friday afternoon by OpenAI chief scientist Ilya Sutskever that Altman was gone, and that he himself was being removed from the board, but that he was still "vital to the company and would retain his role." Brockman assured followers that he and Altman "will be fine. Greater things coming soon."