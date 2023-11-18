Two people are dead after a shooting at a New Hampshire psychiatric hospital, including the gunman, according to authorities. Per the Washington Post , the shooting took place around 3:30pm ET on Friday in the lobby of Concord's New Hampshire Hospital, with state police reporting that the gunman was killed at the scene by a state trooper assigned to the medical center. "All patients are safe" was the message from Col. Mark B. Hall, head of the New Hampshire State Police, shortly after the incident. "There is no threat to the public and there is no threat to the patients or staff at the hospital."

Hall noted that the gunman's victim was given CPR at the scene, then taken to Concord Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, per the AP. The victim was IDed by the news agency as 63-year-old Bradley Haas, a security officer with the state's Department of Safety who was working at the entrance to New Hampshire Hospital. Haas, who'd been a police officer for nearly three decades, was a former chief of police in his hometown of Franklin, according to the state attorney general's office.

Authorities have IDed the shooter as 33-year-old John Madore, said to be a transient resident who'd lived in Concord at one point, reports NBC Boston. Police haven't talked about a motive, but they say that Madore shot Haas with a 9mm handgun. State Attorney General John Formella says Madore didn't get past the hospital lobby's metal detectors, per WCVB. The hospital was closed to visitors on Friday, though it remained operational. The Post notes that it's the latest hospital stricken by gun violence, following a fatal shooting at an Atlanta hospital in May that left one dead and four injured, as well as a deadly shooting in a hospital in Portland, Oregon, that killed a security guard in July. (Read more New Hampshire stories.)