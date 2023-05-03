One Dead, 3 Injured in Shooting in Midtown Atlanta

Suspect remains at large
By Kate Seamons,  Newser Staff
Posted May 3, 2023 12:59 PM CDT
One Dead, 3 Injured in Shooting in Midtown Atlanta
Emergency personnel respond to the scene of active shooting in Atlanta on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Police say are investigating an “active shooter situation” in a building in Atlanta's Midtown neighborhood and that multiple people had been injured.   (AP Photo/Jeff Amy)

One person was killed and three others were injured in a shooting in Midtown on Wednesday, the Atlanta Police Department confirms. CNN reports the shooting occurred near Northside Hospital Medical. The gunman, who is reportedly known to police, has yet to be apprehended. Police released surveillance footage images of a person in a hoodie believed to be the shooter. "Anyone with any information on this person's whereabouts is asked to call 911. The suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached," Police added that no shots have been fired since the initial shooting. Traffic has been shut down in the area and some schools have been placed in lockdown. (Read more shooting stories.)

