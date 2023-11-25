These Are the Cities Where Millennials Are Moving

Massachusetts city of Cambridge tops SmartAsset's list
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 25, 2023 4:25 PM CST
These Are the Cities Where Millennials Are Moving
Stock photo.   (Getty Images/Kar-Tr)

About 25% of millennials uprooted last year and moved to a different city, and SmartAsset wanted to find out which cities proved the biggest draw for this demographic (those between the ages of 25 and 44, for the purposes of this analysis). The financial tech firm looked at US Census Bureau data from nearly 270 cities across the US, with the cities ranked according to what percentage of the total population was now made up of millennials who'd moved there in 2022. The Massachusetts city of Cambridge took SmartAsset's No. 1 spot, after seeing more than 17,000 millennials move there last year. Check out what other cities made the top 10:

Most popular cities for millennials

  1. Cambridge, Massachusetts
  2. Santa Clara, California
  3. Seattle
  4. Sunnyvale, California
  5. Denver
  6. Arlington, Virginia
  7. Bellevue, Washington
  8. Killeen, Texas
  9. Austin, Texas
  10. Sandy Springs, Georgia
See what other cities appeal to millennials. (On the flip side, here are the best US cities to retire in.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X