The Sunshine State is well represented in the top 10, while the Golden State dominates the bottom
By Polly Davis Doig,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 5, 2023 4:08 PM CDT
Best, Worst Cities to Retire
The downtown skyline of Tampa, Florida, is seen on Jan. 10, 2009.   (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Those lucky enough to be looking to retire might also be looking for the best places in which to do so—and maybe save a coin or two by relocating to a new location. WalletHub notes that the average age of American retirement has stretched from 60 in 1995 to 66 in the current day, so it came up with the best cities "where you can stretch your dollar without sacrificing your lifestyle." The site looked at 182 American cities, viewed through the lens of cost of living, safety, good health care, quality of life, and ways to spend newly found downtime. Two states with plenty of sun dominated the top and the bottom 10. Without ado, these are the 10 best and worst, with their overall scores:

Best Cities for Retirement

  1. Tampa, Florida, 59.93
  2. Scottsdale, Arizona, 59.87
  3. Fort Lauderdale, Florida, 58.17
  4. Orlando, Florida, 58.09
  5. Miami, 57.47
  6. Casper, Wyoming, 57.22
  7. Denver, 56.99
  8. Cincinnati, 56.29
  9. Charleston, South Carolina, 55.93
  10. Atlanta, 55.85

Worst Cities for Retirement

  1. Baltimore, 40.43
  2. Vancouver, Washington, 39.79
  3. Rancho Cucamonga, California, 39.15
  4. Wichita, Kansas, 39.14
  5. Bridgeport, Connecticut, 39.09
  6. Detroit, 38.55
  7. San Bernardino, California 38.29
  8. Bakersfield, California 37.90
  9. Newark, New Jersey 37.68
  10. Stockton, California 35.33
See how other cities fared here. (Consider these small towns, too.)

