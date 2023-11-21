In Old Interview, Banksy Reveals Name Is 'Robbie'

The world knows him as Banksy. Friends and family, apparently, call him "Robbie." The BBC has unearthed a never-before-heard audio clip of the UK graffiti artist in which he purportedly reveals his first name. The clip is from 2003, when the BBC's Nigel Wrench interviewed Banksy (or at least the person believed to be Banksy) and asked him to confirm a report in the Independent that his real name was Robert Banks, per NME. "It's Robbie," he replies. The full material is in the "Lost Banksy Interview," which the BBC has added as a bonus episode to its podcast series The Banksy Story. After the series wrapped up in July, Wrench went back and relistened to his full recording and discovered the new material.