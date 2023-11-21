North Korea Gets Some Russian Help in Latest Rocket Launch

Another rocket launch after 2 failures, ostensibly to deploy a spy satellite
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Nov 21, 2023 9:55 AM CST
North Korea Makes 3rd Attempt at Spy Satellite Launch: Reports
Objects salvaged by South Korea's military that are presumed to be parts of the North Korean space-launch vehicle that crashed into the sea following a launch failure are displayed in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, on June 16.   (Yonhap via AP, File)

North Korea has launched a rocket in what may be its third attempt to put a spy satellite into orbit, according to South Korea's military. A rocket was launched late Tuesday, the military in Seoul said, but no further details were immediately available, reports the AP. In North Korea's two previous attempts, rockets carrying satellites failed because of technical reasons. North Korea had vowed a third launch would take place sometime in October, but it failed to follow through with the plan without giving any reason.

The New York Times reports that this time, Pyongyang had the help of Russia, as the two nations continue to cozy up—North Korea has been providing munitions for Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine, and Moscow has been expected to return the favor with technological help. North Korea says it needs a spy satellite to deal with what it calls increasing US-led military threats. South Korea retrieved debris from the first launch and called the satellite too crude to perform military reconnaissance.

(Read more North Korea stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X