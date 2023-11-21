North Korea has launched a rocket in what may be its third attempt to put a spy satellite into orbit, according to South Korea's military. A rocket was launched late Tuesday, the military in Seoul said, but no further details were immediately available, reports the AP. In North Korea's two previous attempts, rockets carrying satellites failed because of technical reasons. North Korea had vowed a third launch would take place sometime in October, but it failed to follow through with the plan without giving any reason.
The New York Times reports that this time, Pyongyang had the help of Russia, as the two nations continue to cozy up—North Korea has been providing munitions for Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine, and Moscow has been expected to return the favor with technological help. North Korea says it needs a spy satellite to deal with what it calls increasing US-led military threats. South Korea retrieved debris from the first launch and called the satellite too crude to perform military reconnaissance.
